CdM 2022: Chile files an appeal against Ecuador

Already absent in 2018 in Russia, Chile will not be in the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year either. 7th in the qualifiers for the South American zone, Arturo Vidal’s teammates missed their qualifying campaign. However, they have just filed a complaint with FIFA against Ecuadorian right-back Byron Castillo. During Chile-Ecuador won last November by the Tri (2-0), the SC Barcelona player started.

However, the latter would not be Ecuadorian, but Colombian, according to the Chilean federation. “There is ample evidence that the player was born in Colombia, in the city of Tumaco, on July 25, 1995, and not on November 10, 1998, in the Ecuadorian city of General Villamil Playas”says the federal statement highlighting many “inconsistencies in the birth certificate.” With this appeal, La Roja hopes for the disqualification of Ecuador and recover the points lost in their defeat against their opponent.

