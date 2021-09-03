CdM 2022 qualifiers: Khazri carries Tunisia, Cameroon quiet against Malawi

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers are in full swing during this period of international truce. If a little respite was observed this Friday in the Old Continent, seven matches took place this Friday in the Africa zone, as part of the 1st day of the 2nd round of these qualifications. Earlier in the day, Côte d’Ivoire was held back in Mozambique, as was South Africa in Zimbabwe, with two goalless draws. Zambia and Nigeria did the job by winning respectively in Mauritania and against Liberia, the Super Eagles being notably carried by a double from Kelechi Iheanacho.

In prime time, Cameroon for its part won flawlessly against Malawi with the score of two goals to zero, in a meeting where former Ligue 1 resident Vincent Aboubakar went from his goal. Tunisia had no trouble having a too weak team of Equatorial Guinea (3-0), while Stéphanois Wahbi Khazri regaled (a goal, an assist) to allow the Carthage Eagles to take control of group B. Finally, Ghana provided the essentials against Ethiopia (1-0) to seize the head of its group.

Today’s results in the Africa zone

Group B:

Tunisia 3-0 Equatorial Guinea: Bronn (54th), Skhiri (78th), Khazri (83rd, sp)

Mauritania 1-2 Zambia : Amadou (69th) / Mwepu (10th), Mumba (57th)

Group C:

Nigeria 2-0 Liberia: Iheanacho (22nd, 44th)

Group D:

Cameroon 2-0 Malawi: Aboubakar (9th), Ngadeu-Ngadjui (23rd)

Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast

Group G:

Zimbabwe 0-0 South Africa

Ghana 1-0 Ethiopia: Wakaso (35th)