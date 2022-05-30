Menu
Celta thinks of Djibril Sidibé

Free as the air as his contract expires at AS Monaco, Djibril Sidibé (29) has not said his last word. The right side intends to find a new challenge worthy of the name to remain competitive at the top level. And if his profile is appreciated in Germany, as we told you about recently, it is also the case in Spain.

According to our information, Celta de Vigo, 11th in the final La Liga standings this season, is interested in the French international (18 caps, 1 achievement), world champion in 2018. For the time being, there is no had no concrete proposal, but the interest is definitely there.

