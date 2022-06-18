Menu
Cesc Fabregas leaves AS Monaco!

Date:

This is no surprise to anyone since he had announced it in a recent interview. At the end of the contract with AS Monaco, Cesc Fabregas will not extend and therefore leaves the Rocher libre. The Principality club made it official on its social networks this Saturday morning. After 3 and a half years in Monaco and only 67 small matches played, the former Chelsea midfielder is free to join the club he wants.

“The midfielder with more than 830 career games, whose contract is coming to an end, leaves the Principality club three and a half years after his arrival. Important element of the Monegasque group, the 2010 World champion brought to the young Monegasque group his experience, his aura and his knowledge of the game acquired throughout his career with his previous clubs, Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea »can we read in particular in the press release.

