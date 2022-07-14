Cesc Fabregas will bounce back in Serie B

“I am looking for a fresh start. My head needs a fresh start elsewhere. But this year has been so bad that I can’t finish on that. Not after building this career. I want to keep playing. I’m grateful for the career I’ve had, but I don’t feel like it’s over. I just want to enjoy my football and continue to be competitive at a certain level.” After leaving AS Monaco, Ces Fabregas confided, without filter, that he had been worn out by his time in France and wanted to enjoy playing football again. And he should do it in Italy next season.

According to information from Sky Sports Italia, the 35-year-old midfielder will join the Como 1907 club, which is currently playing in Serie B. Despite offers in Spain, he was convinced by Dennis Wise, technical director of the Lombard club, who also evolved at Chelsea. The former Barça wanted to join a new country and a new football too because he dreams of becoming a coach one day and believes that this experience could be beneficial. There are still a few details to settle but Ces Fabregas should join the Italian second division in the coming days.