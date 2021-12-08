Champions League: a group stage of all records for Ajax Amsterdam

Authors of a faultless during this group stage of the Champions League, the Lancers impressed. And they are also guaranteed to receive a nice check.

Next Monday, Paris Saint-Germain (and perhaps Lille) will meet their future opponents in the knockout stages of the Champions League. At the moment, the capital club already have the names of five possible rivals out of seven (six, if LOSC finishes first). And Ajax Amsterdam is one of them. Unsurprisingly, the Lancers are immediately cited, with Manchester United and the winner of Group G (that of the Mastiffs) as the best draws for the second pool.

Except that Ajax should not be taken lightly. Winner of all its group matches, the Batavian club is, with Liverpool and perhaps Bayern Munich (5 successes and faces Barça this evening), the only team to show such a record. And beware, when Ajax wins, it’s often with a big score. Apart from the 2-1 obtained in Turkey against Besiktas, Erik ten Hag’s men stuck quite a beating, in particular to the two most serious contenders for the first two places: Sporting CP (5-1, 4-2) and especially Borussia Dortmund of Erling Haaland (4-0, 3-1).

XXL performances where players such as Antony but especially Sébastien Haller have distinguished themselves. It’s very simple: while waiting for the Bayern match (19 goals), Ajax is the third best defense (5 goals conceded) and the best attack of the competition (20 goals). And if Ajax scored so much, it is thanks to the 10 goals scored by Haller alone. XXL revenge for the Ivorian. Victim of an incredible administrative error by his leaders last season, he could not be qualified for the Europa League. This year, the former Auxerrois has therefore made up for lost time. And how !

Sporting and financial success

After entering the history of the big-eared cup for scoring a quadruple in the first Champions League game of his career (against Sporting CP), Haller has therefore equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s record. Not that of the greatest number of goals scored in the group stage (11), but that of the player having been able to find the net during the six meetings (10). And that’s not all. While Ajax can be happy with their athletic performance, they are rubbing their hands even more financially.

From Telegraaf indicates that the current leader of the Eredivisie ranking is already certain to cash nearly € 70 million, even before having played his round of 16. Indeed, his participation bonus in the group stage (15.64 M €), his 6 victories (16.8 M €), his bonus linked to his UEFA coefficient and his performance history (around 20 M €). €) and his qualification bonus for the Round of 16 (€ 9.6 million) already ensure € 62.04 million from UEFA. Finally, there are € 3 million in TV rights and € 4 million in revenue recorded during the three matches played at the Johan Cruyff Arena.