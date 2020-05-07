Home Sports News football Champions League: Finals set to be played at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Champions League: Finals set to be played at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium

By kenyan

At the press briefing where he announced that the Turkish S-perLig will resume on 12 June, the President of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Nihat Ozdemir, also added that he was confident that the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul will host, as expected, the final of the Champions League. Indeed, if the European competitions have been at a standstill since 23 March, UEFA is thinking about how to go through with them.

This situation has been even more complicated since the cancellation of the French championships since the European body wanted, in the first place, to be able to intersperse its meetings between those of the different championships (in case they resumed in June). The trend today would be to go to the end of the Champions League at the end of domestic competitions with the possibility of playing it as a “mini-tournament” in August in Istanbul.

