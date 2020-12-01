Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for the eighth

Twists and turns match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the round of 16 next week, in a crazy Group B. Liverpool won against Ajax and validated their ticket for the eighth, while Atlético de Madrid are still not qualified for the rest of the competition.

Fifth and therefore penultimate day of the group stage of the Champions League, with necessarily growing suspense as the cleaver approaches. Of suspense, it was question on several lawns tonight, starting with that of the astonishing leader of group B, Borussia Mönchengladbach, who received a club in great difficulty, Inter Milan (only 2 points on the clock before the meet). For the formation led by Antonio Conte, victory was imperative. And it was determined Interists who began the meeting, offering themselves two great situations with Lautaro Martinez. Joy was about to come from a less expected man, Matteo Darmian. Well shifted in the surface by Lautaro, the right piston instantly pulled straight. His dry strike deceived Sommer (0-1, 17th).

With this goal, Inter offered themselves a chance to believe it and Lautaro was close to doubling the bet (33rd). Borussia finally reacted with a strike from Marcus Thuram diverted by Handanovic (37th). Put in difficulty in the first period, the leader of group B reacted just before the break thanks to a goal from the header of Pléa, perfectly served by Lazaro, player on loan from … Inter Milan (1-1, 45 + 1st ). Inter started the second half in the shoes of someone eliminated from any European competition. But the savior Romelu Lukaku was going to strike, after a post found by Lautaro Martinez, again him. Served by Brozovic in the box, the Belgian striker took the time to cross his shot with the right foot and deceive Sommer (1-2, 64th). And no question of being caught up and risking elimination this time around. Lukaku offered himself the double, after a tumble from Hakimi, perfectly launched by Alexis Sanchez (1-3, 73rd). But it was said that Inter would shake until the end. Alassane Pléa, served by Thuram, was also going there for his double, with a cross strike from the right also (2-3, 75th)!

Liverpool qualified

The mach was crazy until the end: Pléa thought to register the treble but the positioning of Embolo, offside, hampered Handanovic and the goal was canceled! Inter could thank the video refereeing instantly! The indoor club is still alive in the competition and in this totally crazy group B where each team will have to seek qualification on the last day! In Group D, Liverpool hosted Ajax Amsterdam, with a slightly revamped but still very competitive squad. The Dutch club was playing its luck, like a Mazraoui who tested the strength of Kelleher, tenured instead of Alisson in goal. Liverpool had for his part touched the post from the start of the match by Curtis Jones. It is this same Curtis Jones who was going to exploit an incredible error of Onana to open the scoring (1-0, 58th). Liverpool have qualified for the round of 16, Ajax will play a final against Atalanta Bergamo next week at home.

A surprise Atalanta, in the other match of the group, by a fully released Midtjylland, who took advantage of the spaces left to open the scoring thanks to Scholz, with a very nice shot. Atalanta attacked, as usual, but waited until the last quarter of an hour to equalize, thanks to a header from Romero. In other meetings, Atlético de Madrid thought they had validated their ticket to the round of 16 by winning against a Bayern Munich bis, thanks to a goal from João Felix. But Müller obtained and converted a penalty late in the game. Atlético de Madrid are still not qualified and will have to challenge Salzburg in Austria next week! Finally, Porto and Manchester City left on a 0-0 which suits both formations: Man City is guaranteed to be first and Porto to be qualified.

The results of the evening:

Group A:

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 RB Salzburg : Miranchuk (78th) for Lokomotiv; Berisha (27th, 40th), Adeyemi (81st) for Salzburg

Atlético de Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich: Felix (26th) for Altético; Müller (86th sp) for Bayern

Group B:

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Dentinho (57th), Solomon (82nd)

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-3 Inter Milan : Pléa (45 + 1st, 75th) for Borussia; Darmian (17th), Lukaku (64th, 73rd) for Inter

Group C:

OM 2-1 Olympiacos: Payet (55th sp, 75th sp) for OM; Camara (33rd) for Olympiacos

Porto 0-0 Manchester City

Group D:

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax Amsterdam: Jones (58th) for Liverpool

Atalanta Bergamo 1-1 Midtjylland: Romero (79th) for Atalanta; Scholz (13th) for Midtjylland