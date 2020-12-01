Home Sports football Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for the...
Sportsfootball

Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for the eighth

By kenyan

Twists and turns match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the round of 16 next week, in a crazy Group B. Liverpool won against Ajax and validated their ticket for the eighth, while Atlético de Madrid are still not qualified for the rest of the competition.

Fifth and therefore penultimate day of the group stage of the Champions League, with necessarily growing suspense as the cleaver approaches. Of suspense, it was question on several lawns tonight, starting with that of the astonishing leader of group B, Borussia Mönchengladbach, who received a club in great difficulty, Inter Milan (only 2 points on the clock before the meet). For the formation led by Antonio Conte, victory was imperative. And it was determined Interists who began the meeting, offering themselves two great situations with Lautaro Martinez. Joy was about to come from a less expected man, Matteo Darmian. Well shifted in the surface by Lautaro, the right piston instantly pulled straight. His dry strike deceived Sommer (0-1, 17th).

With this goal, Inter offered themselves a chance to believe it and Lautaro was close to doubling the bet (33rd). Borussia finally reacted with a strike from Marcus Thuram diverted by Handanovic (37th). Put in difficulty in the first period, the leader of group B reacted just before the break thanks to a goal from the header of Pléa, perfectly served by Lazaro, player on loan from … Inter Milan (1-1, 45 + 1st ). Inter started the second half in the shoes of someone eliminated from any European competition. But the savior Romelu Lukaku was going to strike, after a post found by Lautaro Martinez, again him. Served by Brozovic in the box, the Belgian striker took the time to cross his shot with the right foot and deceive Sommer (1-2, 64th). And no question of being caught up and risking elimination this time around. Lukaku offered himself the double, after a tumble from Hakimi, perfectly launched by Alexis Sanchez (1-3, 73rd). But it was said that Inter would shake until the end. Alassane Pléa, served by Thuram, was also going there for his double, with a cross strike from the right also (2-3, 75th)!

Liverpool qualified

The mach was crazy until the end: Pléa thought to register the treble but the positioning of Embolo, offside, hampered Handanovic and the goal was canceled! Inter could thank the video refereeing instantly! The indoor club is still alive in the competition and in this totally crazy group B where each team will have to seek qualification on the last day! In Group D, Liverpool hosted Ajax Amsterdam, with a slightly revamped but still very competitive squad. The Dutch club was playing its luck, like a Mazraoui who tested the strength of Kelleher, tenured instead of Alisson in goal. Liverpool had for his part touched the post from the start of the match by Curtis Jones. It is this same Curtis Jones who was going to exploit an incredible error of Onana to open the scoring (1-0, 58th). Liverpool have qualified for the round of 16, Ajax will play a final against Atalanta Bergamo next week at home.

A surprise Atalanta, in the other match of the group, by a fully released Midtjylland, who took advantage of the spaces left to open the scoring thanks to Scholz, with a very nice shot. Atalanta attacked, as usual, but waited until the last quarter of an hour to equalize, thanks to a header from Romero. In other meetings, Atlético de Madrid thought they had validated their ticket to the round of 16 by winning against a Bayern Munich bis, thanks to a goal from João Felix. But Müller obtained and converted a penalty late in the game. Atlético de Madrid are still not qualified and will have to challenge Salzburg in Austria next week! Finally, Porto and Manchester City left on a 0-0 which suits both formations: Man City is guaranteed to be first and Porto to be qualified.

The results of the evening:

Group A:

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-3 RB Salzburg : Miranchuk (78th) for Lokomotiv; Berisha (27th, 40th), Adeyemi (81st) for Salzburg

Atlético de Madrid 1-1 Bayern Munich: Felix (26th) for Altético; Müller (86th sp) for Bayern

Group B:

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid: Dentinho (57th), Solomon (82nd)

Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-3 Inter Milan : Pléa (45 + 1st, 75th) for Borussia; Darmian (17th), Lukaku (64th, 73rd) for Inter

Group C:

OM 2-1 Olympiacos: Payet (55th sp, 75th sp) for OM; Camara (33rd) for Olympiacos

Porto 0-0 Manchester City

Group D:

Liverpool 1-0 Ajax Amsterdam: Jones (58th) for Liverpool

Atalanta Bergamo 1-1 Midtjylland: Romero (79th) for Atalanta; Scholz (13th) for Midtjylland

Related news

Champions League: Inter saved their skin against Mönchengladbach, Liverpool qualified for the eighth

football kenyan -
A game of twists between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Inter Milan. The indoor club have won the right to play a ticket for the...
Read more

PSG: Tuchel fears Cavani

football kenyan -
Thomas Tuchel knows it, he has chances to see Edinson Cavani play against PSG with Manchester United. The German coach, who accompanied the...
Read more

Cartagena: Marcin Bulka has taken his marks

football kenyan -
Third goalkeeper of Paris Saint-Germain since 2019, the Polish Marcin Bulka was rewarded for his good and loyal service by being extended until 2025...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Hatutoki n’go mkitaka mjinyonge! – Comedian Eric Omondi dares NMS boss...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning comedian Eric Omondi has dared Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss Mohammed Badi to demolish his newly opened studios now known as Eric Omondi’s Studios’...
Read more

Bahati rekindles relationship with ex amidst social media break-up with Diana...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Celebrated musician Bahati is slowly rekindling his relationship with his ex and baby mama Yvette Obura after rumours of his break up with his...
Read more

300 kg man is removed from home by crane in France

World kenyan -
1.Dec.2020 - Doctors from SAMU (French Urgent Medical Assistance Service) use a crane to lift a man with morbid obesity...
Read more

Fortnite will make Galactus event this Tuesday and may have exclusive...

Tech news kenyan -
Galactus comes to Fortnite on this December 1st, Tuesday, in an event that takes place within the game at 18h, Brasília time. ...
Read more

Cost of alcohol to significantly increase in proposed law

News Tracy Aime -
Kenyans will have to dig deeper into their pockets when buying alcohol if parliament passes the proposal to amend the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act. Danson...
Read more

More mystery! Photographer claims to have seen men removing Utah...

World kenyan -
The photographer and friends claim they were in the Utah desert when they saw men removing the monolith from the...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke