Champions League legend finals: Real Madrid – Bayer Leverkusen (2002)

We continue our series on the legendary finals of the Champions League with the unprecedented final of the 2001-2002 edition between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, with Zinedine Zidane’s masterpiece.

The courses before the final

Since the 1999/2000 season, the Champions League has brought together 32 teams. The third and fourth of the best European championships in the UEFA index are now in this competition which presents a new format with two group stages before the quarter-finals.

In the first group stage, Real Madrid, who recorded Zinedine Zidane’s arrival in the summer 2001 transfer window, face AS Rome, Lokomotiv Moscow and Anderlecht, and finish first in their group with 13 points, winning their first four matches before conceding a draw against AS Rome (1-1) and a defeat in Moscow (0-2). Madrid meet Sparta Prague, FC Porto, and Panathinaikos in the second group stage and make a nearly flawless run with 5 wins and 1 draw to qualify for the quarter-finals where they meet the title holder, Bayern Munich. In the first leg, the Merengues lost (1-2) in Munich by conceding two goals in the last ten minutes. But on the return, Vicente Del Bosque’s players turned things around by winning 2-0 on goals from Ivan Helguera and Guti. In the semi-finals, Real Madrid crossed the line with arch-enemy FC Barcelona and surprised them at the Camp Nou with a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Zidane and McManaman. On the return, the Madrilènes managed their lead and conceded a draw (1-1) that qualified them for the final.

A true revelation of the competition, Bayer Leverkusen had to work hard to land in Glasgow. Placed in a strong group with FC Barcelona, Fenerbahçe, and Olympique Lyonnais, the Germans do the job by finishing second in the group behind Barca with a precious victory (1-0) in Lyon and another home gala (2-1) against the Blaugranas. In the second group stage, Leverkusen fell in Group D with Deportivo La Coruna, Juventus Turin and Arsenal and beat the odds by finishing first in the group with 10 points thanks to two big finals (3-1) against Juventus and Depor to clinch their ticket to the quarter-finals. At this stage of the competition, Bayer Leverkusen must get rid of Liverpool from attacking duo Owen-Heskey. After a defeat (0-1) at Anfield, Klaus Toppm-ller’s men heroically won (4-2) on the return with a decisive goal from Brazilian defender Lucio in the 84th minute. In the semi-finals, the Germans faced Manchester United and managed to qualify for the final thanks to the away goal rule as they brought back a draw (2-2) at Old Trafford before conceding another draw (1-1) at the Bay Arena thanks to Oliver Neuville, already scorer in the first leg. There is therefore a new poster between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen for this final of the 2002 Champions League, which takes place in the stadium of Hampden Park, the lair of Celtic Glasgow.

Game plans

Two years after his success (3-0) at the Stade de France against Valencia, Vicente Del Bosque and his Real Madrid found the final of C1 but with a different squad. Exit Redondo and Anelka, place to Makélélé, Solari, Figo and Zidane. To combine these talents, Del Bosque has concocted a 4-1-3-2 with Makélélé as protector of the 3 creators Solari, Figo and Zidane. The French maestro having the central and major role of number 10 while Solari and Figo, served as lieutenants. Despite their off-center position on paper, both players tended to re-focus to leave the corridors to the two very offensive laterals, Salgado and Roberto Carlos. In the goal, we find César Sanchez who earned his place following average performances of the young Iker Casillas.

In the defensive phase, Real Madrid opted for a 4-3-1-2 midfield block with a replacement for Solari, sometimes at The level of Makélélé, while Zidane moved higher to be the target of counter-attacks and make the transition between the defense and the two axial strikers Morientes and Raul. The latter two were also in charge of carrying out a drying on the defenders of Bayer Leverkusen. Like Juventus Turin at the time, this Real Madrid relied heavily on Zidane’s vista and talent to make a difference by leaving him with great freedom.

For The Leverkusen coach Klaus Toppm-ller, the pre-match equation was more difficult to resolve as hehad to do without his captain and central defender Nowotny, injured (rupture of the cruciate ligament of the right knee) and Zé Roberto, suspended. To make up for those absences, Zivkovic took his place in central defence while Brdaric digitally replaced Zé Roberto in the left midfield in a 4-1-3-1-1. In the offensive phase, Carsten Was a sentinel behind Ballack, the midfielder who played himself in support of Bastork, the team’s playmaker, while Oliver Neuville was the only top striker capable of playing both in remission and in depth. On the sides, there were Brdaric on the left, admittedly less technical than Zé Roberto but capable of playing in the second centre-forward, and Bernd Schneider on the right, the third playmaker in midfield with Ballack and Bastork, whose precision on a stopped kick was a fatal weapon. This highly technical midfielder, supported by the presence of the left-back Diego Placente, very comfortable technically, and the right side Sebecen, put in trouble Real Madrid who ran long behind the ball.

In the defensive phase, Bayer Leverkusen went 4-2-3-1 in a midfield or even low block as Neuville was not going to press Madrid’s ball outs. The team defended in a mixed zone with markings on the man sometimes very strict since Lucio followed the low stalls of Raul and Placente did the same with Figo, when the Portuguese refocused on the field. This defensive organization proved rather effective because the Morientes-Raul duo had few opportunities to show off even if Raul needed only one inattention error from Lucio to make the powder talk.

On the Madrid side, it is essential to highlight the work of undermining Makélélé in midfield, essential to fill the gaps and cut off every counter-attack opportunity of Bayer Leverkusen at the source, but also that of Solari, whose defensive discipline helped to balance the team.

The film of the match

The start of the match is balanced. The Germans do not make a complex and put a lot of impact on the first duels while putting their foot on the ball but Real Madrid still manages to surprise them. On a long touch from Roberto Carlos, played almost at the halfway line, Raul runs into the deep, in the back of the German defenders, and takes the ball back into the penalty area with a touch of his left foot. The Spanish striker’s low-level strike ended up in the back of Butt’s net and Real already led 1-0 (8th). But Bayer Leverkusen reacted almost in the wake. Ballack combines with Bastork on the left side and gets a free kick after a rough tackle from Makélélé. Bernd Schneider pulls it and finds Lucio’s header, guilty a few minutes earlier of letting Raul slip away for the opening score, within six yards. The Brazilian defender’s header gave Caesar no chance and Leverkusen equalised (1-1, 14th). The rest is as indecisive. On an opening by Lucio from the outside of the foot, Roberto Carlos misses his acrobatic return clearance, which benefits Brdaric who comes before Caesar. But the German pushes his ball too far and his shot from close range does not really worry the Madrid goalkeeper who diverts in a corner (22nd). Three minutes later, Zidane stalled further down the pitch to give himself more time and gave a perfect ball deep for Morientes, who followed up with a shot that ended up in Butt’s gloves. On a corner played to the ground by Schneider, Civkovic miraculously inherits the ball but his strike from the left is caught by Caesar (27th). In the 38th, Toppm-ller made a change with The entry of Berbatov in place of Brdaric, who had been hit in the ankle moments earlier. This replacement forced Neuville to reposition himself as a left midfielder while Berbatov took the centre-forward spot.

After this change, Bayer Leverkusen continued to dominate possession of the ball but did not create scoring opportunities. Real Madrid, on the other hand, don’t need many opportunities to make a difference. Following a combination between Solari and Roberto Carlos on the left side, the Brazilian flanker manages to make a center at the end of the race with the tip of his foot. The ball flies into the air and lands at the entrance of the penalty area where Zidane is, strangely left alone. The rest you probably already know. The French maestro manages to make a perfect left-foot volley that pierces Butt’s goals (45th, 2-1). Zidane can’thave no better to resume this lobbed center and the execution of his volley recovery is simply a model to show in all football schools. The timing, the balance, the rotation on the shot, the locking of the foot, everything is perfect in zizou’s volley recovery. Real Madrid returned to the dressing room with this meagre advantage but the Glasgow crowd was still stunned by Zidane’s masterful volley.

The second period was similar to the first, Leverkusen dominated the ball but failed to get close to Caesar’s goal. In this match configuration, Del Bosque decides to take Figo off the field to bring in McManaman, who is fresher and used to defending. In the 65th minute, Toppm-ller tried everything together, bringing in the leading striker Ulf Kirsten in place of the right-back Sebecen. Leverkusen now play in 3-5-2 asymmetrical with a hybrid role for Schneider, who must move back into the line of 4 in defence and move higher in attack. Seconds later, César Sanchez sprained his ankle on an aerial exit and had to give way to Casillas (68th) while Flavio Conceiçao replaced Makelélé (72nd), who had been shown a yellow card earlier.

The end of the game is crazy. Real Madrid failed to make the break following a breakthrough from McManaman on the right side, who sent a tense cross to the ground that surprised Butt and Zivkovic, who was close to scoring against his side (80th). Three minutes later Ballack tries a foray into the heart of the game and after a hook on Helguera, he manages to shoot but his shot goes well miss Casillas’ goal. On a counter, Zidane finds Solari alone on his left side, and the Argentinian manages a large bridge over Ramel-w before firing into a closed angle. Vigilant, Butt repelled Solari’s cross-shot with his left hand and kept his side hopeful of an equaliser (87th). On a free kick from Schneider in stoppage time, Butt, who climbed into the opponent’s box, manages to take the ball back with a stung header but it runs just short of Casillas’ goal (90′-3). Moments later, Bastork beautifully eliminates Salgado on the left side and then unleashes a powerful strike that Casillas masterfully diverts into a corner. On this last-chance corner, Zivkovic and Butt get in the way but the ball goes to Berbatov, who manages to hit from close range by tapping. But once again, Casillas is heroic and saves his team with a sublime reflex of the foot before a final parade on the next corner, again against Berbatov (90th-6th). Real got hot but held on until the final whistle of Swiss referee Urs Meier. This Madrid victory in suffering is the result of great defensive solidarity but also the genius of Raul, Zidane and Casillas, heroes of the end of the match. For Bayer Leverkusen, this latest defeat ends a terrible season that could have been a historic hat-trick as Ballack’s team-mates went on to lose in the German Cup final against Schalke 04, a second place in the Bundesliga and a defeat in the Champions League final. This will earn this team the sobriquet of Bayer “Neverkusen” …