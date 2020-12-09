Champions League: PSG explodes Basaksehir and seizes first place

On behalf of this sixth day of the Champions League, Paris Saint-Germain welcomed Istanbul Basaksehir to validate its qualification. The Parisians have largely imposed (5-1) and offered the first place in their group.

With their victory against Manchester United last week, Paris Saint-Germain removed a hell of a thorn in their side. The Parisians welcomed Tuesday evening, on paper, the Turks of Istanbul Basaksehir. In case of victory, they validated their ticket for the knockout stages of the Champions League, but in addition, they secured the first position in their group. But that was before. Before the match was stopped in the 13th minute for alleged racist words by the fourth referee against Achille Webo, one of the Istanbul BB coach’s assistants. Led by a Demba Ba, whose attitude warmed the heart, Neymar, Mbappé, Kimpembe and others decided to leave the field, never to return. After a deafening silence of several hours, UEFA decided to communicate and announce the postponement of the match at 6:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the meantime, Leipzig validated his qualification and that of PSG by winning against Manchester United (3-2). The Parisians had only to win, at home, to take first place in the group. As expected by the European body, the meeting resumed in the 13th minute. And we should not be late since on a bad rebound, Fredrik Gulbrandsen was trying to beat Keylor Navas who was jumping in front of him (16th). In the process, Kilyan Mbappé, who did not do everything well in the first period, replied by not framing in turn (19th). But the light was going to come from Neymar.

The Neymar show

On a ball catch, the Brazilian turned around, put a small bridge in Ponck and sent a striking love wound in the scope (1-0, 21st). Kylian Mbappé was also trying to show himself, but could not achieve anything and on an offensive repelled by Kimpembe, Berkay Özcan was completely holed up leaving the field open to Rafinha. The midfielder transmitted to Mbappé, who sent the leather to Neymar who won his duel (2-0, 38th). We were not far, a few moments later, to attend Neymar’s hat-trick, but while dribbling, he found himself knocked down by the opposing goalkeeper. Bakker took the opportunity to put the ball in the net. Finally, the side was out of play and the referee gave a penalty for the foul on the former Barça. Great lord, the latter left the opportunity to Mbappé to open his counter in C1 this year. The native of Bondy was not praying (3-0, 42nd). At the break, the Parisians logically led.

Back on the green rectangle, Angel Di Maria replaced Rafinha. The Argentine did not take much time to stand out since it was he who gave the ball to Neymar, who sent a clear strike from the left into the goal (4-0, 50th), while Bakker had found the post just before (48th). Opposite, the Turks tried, but fell on an excellent Navas, who stopped this attempt by Mahmut Tekdemir, following a loss of ball from Paredes who had slipped (56th). On the other hand, the PSG goalkeeper could not do anything about reducing the gap. After a corner, the leather returned to the excellent Kahveci, who sent a strike with all his might. His attempt was countered by Mehmet Topal and ended in the back of the net (4-1, 57th).

We weren’t too worried about the Parisians. On a new counter, Neymar totally pierced the opposing midfielder before transmitting to Di Maria. “El Fideo” temporized and showed altruism by transmitting to Kylian Mbappé, who only had to push into the empty goal (5-1, 62nd). The last thirty minutes were an opportunity for Thomas Tuchel to blow some of his players by replacing them and also an opportunity for Kylian Mbappé to lose a new face to face (73rd). Anyway, the Parisians have largely imposed themselves and at the same time they seize the first place of their group.