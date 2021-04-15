Champions League: Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane say thank you to Thibaut Courtois

Author of a good performance in Liverpool (0-0), Thibaut Courtois collects the praise of the Madrid press and Zinedine Zidane.

Victorious on the way home thanks in particular to a twirling and inspired Vinicius Jr (3-1), Real Madrid relied on his iron defense this Wednesday evening to complete the work on the lawn of Liverpool (0-0). The rearguard merengue, unprecedented with Federico Valverde right side in particular, held firm against the onslaught of the Reds. Thibaut Courtois embodied this comprehensive insurance. Author of many decisive interventions, the Belgian goalkeeper played it modest at the end of the match.

“We were able to do the round back, defend well. (…) I made two good saves in the first half which changed the dynamics of the match a bit ”, he explained, relayed by Ace. It is taken to the skies this Thursday in Spain. “There is currently no goalkeeper like Courtois”, simply dare Marca, when Ace underlines his performance “fantastic” in One: “invincible”. Obviously, after the game, Zinedine Zidane could only greet his No. 1.

Zidane is under the spell

“We knew how to suffer and I believe that we deserve our qualification for the halfs. We have been very supportive and I am very happy for all the boys. It was a very important match ”, first launched the tricolor technician before awarding a special mention to his Red Devil (83 selections) as goalkeeper.

“He’s our goalie and what he’s doing right now is phenomenal. I am very happy for him, because it is very important to have a guardian who gives you assurance, guarantees. Courtois is doing a remarkable job at the moment ”, released ZZ. The 1998 world champion will undoubtedly still count on him in the next round, against a team that the native of Bree knows very well, his former club, Chelsea.