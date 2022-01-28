Champions League: Thibaut Courtois launches the clash against PSG

On February 15, Real Madrid will face PSG for the Champions League round of 16 first leg. A shock that the merengue porter fears.

Real Madrid always have it bad against UEFA. As a reminder, during the “first” draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Casa Blanca had inherited Benfica. Forced to redo the procedure following a ball error, the governing body of European football finally reserved a much more complicated draw for the Merengues: PSG. On February 15, it is therefore an XXL shock that will be offered to spectators at the Parc des Princes between Parisians and Merengues.

A match to which Thibaut Courtois returned, in an interview with the newspaper AS. “He is a tough opponent and it will be a very tough and competitive duel. It will be a final before the hour. But Real Madrid are at a good level and I think we can pass. It will be a match in which it will be the details that make the difference, like a save or a goal. The main thing will be to be concentrated and united and to arrive well, without absentees or injuries. »

The merengue collective to counter Paris

Invited to speak about the qualities of PSG, the Belgian, often accustomed to dropping a few well-felt punchlines, is well aware that his team will face an armada of stars. But for him, names aren’t everything. “PSG has great players like Messi, Mbappé, Neymar… but it’s more than that. It is a complete block. They have talent in all areas, but today’s football is based more on the collective than on individuals. Because if you’re scared, in quotes, of someone, everything gets complicated when another player appears. It’s true that a talented player can score a goal out of nowhere, but you have to worry more about stopping it as a team. »

To thwart the Parisian plans, Real Madrid will bet on its collective. But not only. “They are a team that likes to have the ball, so we will have to try to take the ball from them. But they also have quality and speed up front, so it will be important to stop the counter-attacks when we lose the ball. And then it will be important that we show our efficiency, which consists of keeping a clean sheet and, if we have three chances, scoring two. » Paris has been warned!