Champions League: UEFA to address issue of players allowed to play in August

The Champions League is due to end in August, theoretically with the same squad as in March. But some clubs will register between now and then the end of the contract, and arrivals to replace the starters…

This is a problem that could affect many clubs, and it is not so anecdotal. At its executive committee on Wednesday, UEFA will discuss, among other topics, the question of players allowed (or not) to play in the end of the Champions League and Europa League in August.

Basically, in order not to distort the competitions, the registered numbers are supposed to be the same as in March, when football was stopped because of the health crisis. But PSG, for example, have eight players at the end of their contracts on 30 June, like Thiago Silva, Edinson Cavani, Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa.

UEFA does not close any doors

As Leonardo said sunday in the JDD columns, “the idea is to continue competing with them until the end of August”, and thus to extend their lease by two months before saying goodbye.

Except that nothing is likely to force the players concerned to accept this micro-prolongation. If an agreement is not reached with them, could the club then register a summer recruit? That is the question that will be asked by UEFA on Wednesday. But the European body is not closing at the moment, no door at this level.