Champions League: Werner, rather Chelsea than the quarter-finals with Leipzig

Timo Werner will finalise his transfer to Chelsea this weekend according to German and British media. To facilitate his arrival with the Blues, the German international will even leave Leipzig at the beginning of July and thus miss the quarter-final of the Champions League of the German club.

A case of school at this particular time on the transfer front. Leipzig’s top scorer Timo Werner is not expected to finish the season with his club due to the new contract he has at Chelsea Bild. The Evening Standard indicates that the German international, who has scored 29 goals this season with the RBL, will finalise his transfer to the Blues this weekend.

The latter are said to have lined up with the Stuttgart-trained player’s departure clause, to the tune of 60 million euros. A contract at 200,000 euros a week awaits Werner in London.

More Champions League this season for Werner

Another major step in the 24-year-old striker’s career, but a controversial choice to accompany the transfer. Wishing to be available to Chelsea as soon as possible, Werner decided, according to Bild, not to finish the season with Leipzig. He will not go beyond the end of the Bundesliga, scheduled for 27 June.

Werner will miss the end of the Champions League, while Leipzig qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Tottenham in the 8th (3-0, 1-0). He will also not be able to finish the C1 under the Chelsea jersey, having already played in this competition with the RBL this season. The Blues are in a very bad position after being badly beaten at Stamford Bridge by Bayern Munich (3-0).