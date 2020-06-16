Home Sports News football Champions League: Werner, rather Chelsea than the quarter-finals with Leipzig
Sports Newsfootball

Champions League: Werner, rather Chelsea than the quarter-finals with Leipzig

By kenyan

Timo Werner will finalise his transfer to Chelsea this weekend according to German and British media. To facilitate his arrival with the Blues, the German international will even leave Leipzig at the beginning of July and thus miss the quarter-final of the Champions League of the German club.

A case of school at this particular time on the transfer front. Leipzig’s top scorer Timo Werner is not expected to finish the season with his club due to the new contract he has at Chelsea Bild. The Evening Standard indicates that the German international, who has scored 29 goals this season with the RBL, will finalise his transfer to the Blues this weekend.

The latter are said to have lined up with the Stuttgart-trained player’s departure clause, to the tune of 60 million euros. A contract at 200,000 euros a week awaits Werner in London.

More Champions League this season for Werner

Another major step in the 24-year-old striker’s career, but a controversial choice to accompany the transfer. Wishing to be available to Chelsea as soon as possible, Werner decided, according to Bild, not to finish the season with Leipzig. He will not go beyond the end of the Bundesliga, scheduled for 27 June.

Werner will miss the end of the Champions League, while Leipzig qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating Tottenham in the 8th (3-0, 1-0). He will also not be able to finish the C1 under the Chelsea jersey, having already played in this competition with the RBL this season. The Blues are in a very bad position after being badly beaten at Stamford Bridge by Bayern Munich (3-0).

Related news

football

BVB: Meunier transfer before the announcement?

kenyan -
In times of the Corona crisis, detached players are particularly in demand. Borussia Dortmund seems to have done a lot of work in this...
Read more
football

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson rejects Rashford’s request for free meals

kenyan -
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has rejected Marcus Rashford's request to keep the meal vouchers put in place during confinement for children in...
Read more
football

AC Milan: Zlatan at the centre of controversy in Sweden

kenyan -
Zlatan Ibrahimovic finds himself at the centre of a controversy for entering the dressing room of Hammarby, the club he owns, after the team's...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: two positive tests with less than a week to...

Two people out of 1,200 Premier League players and staff tested positive at Covid-19, according to the results of the eighth round of samples...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Italian Cup: Gattuso dedicates Napoli final to his dead sister

Gennaro Gattuso thanked and congratulated his players for the draw against Inter (1-1) in saturday's Italian Cup semi-final. The Napoli coach made no secret...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Kaiserslautern, historic German football club, to file for bankruptcy

In great economic difficulty, FC Kaiserslautern will file for bankruptcy according to the German media. The club, where Yuri Djorkaeff and Miroslav Klose have...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Coronavirus: Rashford’s beautiful letter to MPs for free meals

Marcus Rashford has been strongly involved in helping the most needy since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to raising funds to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,484FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

4 fascinating reasons to buy a new mattress

Health Laiza Maketso -
Sleep plays a vital role in our overall health as it provides us with energy; it rests the body and provides some peace from...
Read more

Senator Isaac Mwaura wins global recognition

News Tracy Nabwile -
Following his relentless work in fighting for the rights of vulnerable children in Kenya, nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has won global recognition. Terre Des Hommes...
Read more

Ruto meets with senators ahead of Waiguru’s impeachment motion

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Reports show that Deputy President William Ruto met with a section of Senators that support him. They discussed Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru's impeachment motion. The...
Read more

Team to be deployed from Nairobi to solve Nyandarua murders

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of murder cases in Nyandarua county. The gruesome murders target women and children. The...
Read more

Christina Shusho reveals she left her husband after God’s calling

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated Tanzanian gospel musician Christina Shusho has finally shed some light on whether she left her matrimonial home. According to the beautiful songstress, John...
Read more

Police are responsible for the rising number of Covid-19 cases- Governor...

County news Stanley Kasee -
Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua accused the police of being responsible for the rising in the number of Covid-19 cases in the county. The county...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke