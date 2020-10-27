Home Sports football Champions League: what can we expect from Red Bull Salzburg this season?
Champions League: what can we expect from Red Bull Salzburg this season?

By kenyan

Sensation of the last group stage of the Champions League, Red Bull Salzburg, which was then carried by Erling Braut Håland, Takumi Minamino or even Hwang Hee-Chan had posed a lot of concerns for Liverpool and Naples. Missing qualification by offering a shimmering game and focused on the offensive, the Austrian team is back this season. In a group that opposes him to Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow, Jesse Marsch’s team will try again to thwart the forecasts.

