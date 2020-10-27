Sensation of the last group stage of the Champions League, Red Bull Salzburg, which was then carried by Erling Braut Håland, Takumi Minamino or even Hwang Hee-Chan had posed a lot of concerns for Liverpool and Naples. Missing qualification by offering a shimmering game and focused on the offensive, the Austrian team is back this season. In a group that opposes him to Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow, Jesse Marsch’s team will try again to thwart the forecasts.
Champions League: what can we expect from Red Bull Salzburg this season?
