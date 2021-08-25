Champions League: which draw for PSG?

Tomorrow will be the draw for the group stage of the Champions League. And here are the potential future opponents of the capital club.

We do not yet know all the qualified for the 2021/2022 edition of the Champions League, but this year, as for the 2017/2018 season, there will be a small change during the draw for the group stage: the Paris Saint-Germain will not be seeded. Deprived of his title of champion of France, the club of the capital gave up its place in the pot 1 to the LOSC.

Result: apart from the Mastiffs, which they cannot face, the Rouge-et-Bleu will have to face one of the following seven potential opponents: Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Inter Milan or Sporting CP. Small consolation: by being in pot 2, PSG is certain to avoid big names such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Juventus or even Liverpool.

A significant pot 3

A priori, Mauricio Pochettino’s men should fight with a hat-1 formation for the first place in the group, but PSG should not however underestimate the clubs which are waiting for him in the pot 3. Ajax Amsterdam , Atalanta, Benfica or even Leipzig are teams capable of posing many problems for the favorites of the competition. Paris also remembers its duel against the Germans last year (2-1 defeat in Leipzig, 1-0 victory at the Parc).

Finally, two names stand out clearly in hat 4, supposed to contain the less upscale formations of the competition. AC Milan and Wolfsburg are indeed the two main headliners to watch. Not to mention a team such as Besiktas, whose fate is conditioned on tonight’s results (the Turks will be in pot 3 if Shakhtar and / or Salzburg are eliminated, otherwise they will be in pot 4). And she’s not the only one. Clearly, if Shakhtar Donetsk eliminates Monaco, the Ukrainians will become one of the teams in pot 3 to be avoided for PSG (if Monaco passes, the Asemists will be in pot 4). Ditto for Salzburg (which faces Brondby).

Provisional list of hats:

Hat 1

Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern Munich (ALL)

Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP)

Inter (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Lille (FRA)

Hat 2

Real Madrid (ESP)

FC Barcelona (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris SG (FRA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Sevilla FC (ESP)

Borussia Dortmund (ALL)

Hat 3

Ajax (PB)

FC Porto (POR)

RB Leipzig (ALL)

Atalanta (ITA)

Zenit (RUS)

Benfica (POR)

Hat 4

AC Milan (ITA)

VfL Wolfsburg (ALL)

Malmö (SUE)

Young Boys (SUI)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) or FC Sheriff (MOL)

Hat 3 or 4:

Dynamo Kiev (UKR)

Besiktas (TUR)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) or Monaco (FRA)

Brondlby (SUE) or Salzburg (AUT)