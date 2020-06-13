Chelsea: Accused of rape, Hudson-Odoi will not be prosecuted

A post shared by Callum Hudson-Odoi (@calteck10) The 13 June 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PDT

“At a time when great things are happening in the world, you must also be aware that serious allegations have been made against me. I remained silent and fully assisted the police throughout the investigation, because I knew that the day would soon come when my name would be deleted,” the 19-year-old England international wrote.

He intends to be a “model”

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world involves great responsibilities and in the future I will try to use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model I can be,” he added.

On May 17, police and an ambulance were called to her home after a call from the complainant, who claimed she had been raped. According to British media, Hudson-Odoi had met the woman online and sent a car to pick her up to accompany her home.