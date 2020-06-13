Chelsea: Accused of rape, Hudson-Odoi will not be prosecuted

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was taken into custody in May after being accused of rape by a woman, decided to speak out on social media on Saturday. The Chelsea winger says the investigation is closed and will not be prosecuted.
Callum Hudson-Odoi breaks the silence. The Chelsea winger, who was taken into custody last month and released on bail after being charged with rape by a woman, chose to speak out on social media on Saturday. He said that “the police have confirmed that they will not continue the investigation.”
“At a time when great things are happening in the world, you must also be aware that serious allegations have been made against me. I remained silent and fully assisted the police throughout the investigation, because I knew that the day would soon come when my name would be deleted,” the 19-year-old England international wrote.
He intends to be a “model”
“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world involves great responsibilities and in the future I will try to use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model I can be,” he added.
On May 17, police and an ambulance were called to her home after a call from the complainant, who claimed she had been raped. According to British media, Hudson-Odoi had met the woman online and sent a car to pick her up to accompany her home.
