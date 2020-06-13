Home Sports News football Chelsea: Accused of rape, Hudson-Odoi will not be prosecuted
Sports Newsfootball

Chelsea: Accused of rape, Hudson-Odoi will not be prosecuted

By kenyan

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was taken into custody in May after being accused of rape by a woman, decided to speak out on social media on Saturday. The Chelsea winger says the investigation is closed and will not be prosecuted.

Callum Hudson-Odoi breaks the silence. The Chelsea winger, who was taken into custody last month and released on bail after being charged with rape by a woman, chose to speak out on social media on Saturday. He said that “the police have confirmed that they will not continue the investigation.”

“At a time when great things are happening in the world, you must also be aware that serious allegations have been made against me. I remained silent and fully assisted the police throughout the investigation, because I knew that the day would soon come when my name would be deleted,” the 19-year-old England international wrote.

He intends to be a “model”

“I have learned that being a footballer and playing for one of the best clubs in the world involves great responsibilities and in the future I will try to use my platform as a Chelsea player to be the best role model I can be,” he added.

On May 17, police and an ambulance were called to her home after a call from the complainant, who claimed she had been raped. According to British media, Hudson-Odoi had met the woman online and sent a car to pick her up to accompany her home.

Related news

football

Tottenham: Champions League goal for Lloris

kenyan -
In an interview with the Guardian, Hugo Lloris talks about the resumption of the Premier League season. After a three-month break in the competition,...
Read more
football

Leipzig: Olmo’s double in two minutes for a precious victory

kenyan -
A Dani Olmo double in two minutes in the first quarter of an hour was enough for RB Leipzig to win on Friday night...
Read more
football

Juventus-AC Milan: big audience card for the return of football to Italy

kenyan -
For the great return of football to Italy after the pandemic of Covid-19, the cup semi-final between Juventus and AC Milan (0-0, qualification of...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Tottenham: Alli suspended after bad joke about coronavirus

Dele Alli was given a one-match suspension and fined 55,000 euros for a bad joke he had made on Snapchat about coronavirus. The Tottenham...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Italian Cup: Juve in final despite Ronaldo’s missed penalty

Unconsertively, the return semi-final of the Italian Cup between Juventus and AC Milan ended in a scoreless draw (0-0). Cristiano Ronaldo distinguished himself by...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Serie A: no collective quarantine in case of positive test at...

The technical and scientific committee, in conjunction with the Italian government, has agreed to abandon the collective quarantines in the event of a positive...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Dortmund: the nugget Moukoko in the first team this summer?

Impressive youngster Youssoufa Moukoko could join Borussia Dortmund's professional squad as early as the summer pre-season training camp. The German club would like to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,477FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Politician counting Sh2.5M in losses after his herd of cows get...

News Stanley Kasee -
Emurua-Dikir Member of Parliament Johanna Ngeno woke up to total shock after his herd of 24 Holstein Friesian worth Sh2.5million dropped dead upon feeding...
Read more

Burundi’s President-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, court...

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
The Constitutional Court in Burundi has said that President-elect Evariste Ndaishimiye should be sworn in as soon as possible to fill the power vacuum...
Read more

COVID-19 escalating across Africa as deaths rise above 6,000

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen above 220,000 as infections rose exponentially across most countries. As of June 13th, 2020, the number...
Read more

Universal wearing of face masks could crush second and third COVID-19...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
A new study has revealed that wearing of face masks by everyone could drastically reduce a second and even third wave of COVID-19. In the...
Read more

Isaac Mwaura named among 11 world superheroes by a global organization

News Connie Mukenyi -
An organization in the Netherlands has awarded Isaac Mwaura alongside ten others as world superheroes.  Terre Des Homes organization has recognized and awarded the...
Read more

Tiktok queen Azziad Naisenya lands major TV deal

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Azziad Naisenya's star seems to be shining brighter as she landed herself a major TV gig. The Tiktok queen joined Maisha Magic East as...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke