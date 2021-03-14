Chelsea and Manchester United think about Gianluca Mancini

Looking for a new defender for next season, Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly targeted AS Roma player Gianluca Mancini. The 24-year-old defender is impressing this Serie A season and there is no shortage of contenders.

According to information from the British media Express, Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be ready to attack this summer to secure the services of Gianluca Mancini. After his good season at Atalanta, the Italian defender quickly became one of the staples of the Roma defense. For the moment, the Italian club do not appear to be a seller since they consider their central defender to be a key player for the future of the club. But financial difficulties could well force them to change their minds if one of the two English clubs offered at least 30 million.