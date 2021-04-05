Chelsea: Antonio Rüdiger and Kepa have come to blows!

The day after defeat in London. The spirits were hot in the training of Chelsea Football Club. Swept 5-2 by West Bromwich Albion at Stamford Bridge, ten to eleven after the exclusion of Thiago Silva, the Blues woke up with a hangover. Gathered by Thomas Tuchel for training and an attempt to explain, the players were not all on their plate.

As reported by the Daily TelegraphThe spirits were heated in Cobham, when Antonio Rüdiger delivered a delayed tackle to Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Spanish goalkeeper and the German defender then jostled each other and had to be separated. Thomas Tuchel invited his compatriot to join the locker room prematurely. And the latter would then apologize to his teammate. As a reminder, the two players remained on the bench yesterday, on the occasion of Thomas Tuchel’s first defeat since taking office at Chelsea.