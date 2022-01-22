Chelsea: Antonio Rüdiger’s XXL salary claims to extend

At the end of his contract with Chelsea next June, Antonio Rüdiger would be ready to extend with the Blues in the event of a strong salary increase. According to the British daily The Sun, the German defender would have asked for a salary of 260,000 euros per week to extend, he would also have refused the offer of Chelsea who offered him a salary of around 170,000 euros per week.

The 28-year-old central defender can afford to raise the stakes, as he is courted by many clubs, Manchester United in the lead. Indeed the Red Devils would be ready to recover the German international, especially since the Mancunian coach Ralf Rangnick, maintains good relations with the player’s agent. Rüdiger, who was previously on the shelves of Real Madrid, would also be of interest to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.