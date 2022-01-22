HomeSportsfootballChelsea: Antonio Rüdiger's XXL salary claims to extend
Sportsfootball

Chelsea: Antonio Rüdiger’s XXL salary claims to extend

By kenyan

At the end of his contract with Chelsea next June, Antonio Rüdiger would be ready to extend with the Blues in the event of a strong salary increase. According to the British daily The Sun, the German defender would have asked for a salary of 260,000 euros per week to extend, he would also have refused the offer of Chelsea who offered him a salary of around 170,000 euros per week.

The 28-year-old central defender can afford to raise the stakes, as he is courted by many clubs, Manchester United in the lead. Indeed the Red Devils would be ready to recover the German international, especially since the Mancunian coach Ralf Rangnick, maintains good relations with the player’s agent. Rüdiger, who was previously on the shelves of Real Madrid, would also be of interest to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke