Chelsea-Atlético Madrid: the official line-ups

Three weeks after the first leg in Bucharest, won 1-0 by the Blues thanks to a superb achievement by Olivier Giroud (68th), Atlético Madrid, leader of La Liga, finds Chelsea tonight on the occasion of the eighth of final return of the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel, deprived of Jorginho and Mason Mount (suspended), but also of Tammy Abraham and Thiago Silva (injured), lines up an eleven without much surprise.

However, Kurt Zouma regains a starting place at the expense of Andreas Christensen. While Kai Havertz is still aligned in false nine. Diego Simeone, without a notable absentee, for his part does without Ángel Correa at kick-off and finally disposes of his team with a four-way defense.

Team lineup:

Chelsea: Mendy – Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rüdiger – James, Kanté, Kovacic, Alonso – Ziyech, Havertz, Werner.

Atlético: Oblak – Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi – Llorente, Koke, Saúl, Carrasco – Félix, Suarez.