Chelsea: Barça take action for Andreas Christensen

FC Barcelona is talking about him on the transfer market this winter. Already strong in the recruitment of Ferran Torres, the Catalan club have long been linked to Alvaro Morata who seemed very close to signing in the form of a loan. In central defense the name of Mathijs de Ligt appeared several times, as did that of the Danish Andreas Christensen, at the end of his contract in June with Chelsea.

More or less barred by competition from Rudiger, Silva and now Chalobah, Christensen has still not extended his contract with the Blues. A boon for FC Barcelona who wants to strengthen its defensive sector. Mundo Deportivo report Barca have gone on the offensive with the aim of signing the defender for free in June. A four-year contract has reportedly been offered to the 25-year-old who trained at Chelsea.