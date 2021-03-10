Chelsea: big clubs watch Christian Pulisic

Not yet established once by Thomas Tuchel and only author of 2 goals and 1 assist in 25 Premier League matches, American winger Christian Pulisic is having a complicated season. The player under contract until June 2024 will have to fight to reverse the situation and some clubs are already taking the temperature as revealed by the Daily Mail.

Thus, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich would all have an eye on his situation. If we are currently at the stage of interest only, the evolution of the situation for Christian Pulisic could move or not these three clubs.