Chelsea: Frank Lampard draws up the typical team of his best opponents

Legendary Chelsea midfielder who proudly wore the Blues jersey for thirteen years, Frank Lampard has, throughout his career, been faced with the best players in the world. Now manager of his core team, the former Three Lions international makes up a team to his liking every weekend.

During a virtual question-and-answer session organized by their partner Hyundai where the children of their partner clubs were able to ask their questions to the Chelsea boss, Lampard had to let his imagination run wild and create a team made up of the seven best opponents in the world. ‘he faced during his career. And the least we can say is that the 42-year-old was very offensive. “It’s Neuer, Rio (Ferdinand), Steven Gerrard, Zidane, Ronaldinho, Messi and Ronaldo”, he said. A list with many offensive players who despite the tactical imbalance seem to look great.