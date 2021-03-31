Chelsea: Frank Lampard wanted Wojciech Szczesny

Following the failure of Kepa Arrizabalaga which cost 80 million euros, Chelsea chose Édouard Mendy. Arrived against 24 million euros, the Senegalese goalkeeper of 29 years is indisputable for the moment and achieved very good performances with the Blues. Yet he was not Frank Lampard’s first choice at the time. As revealed The Telegraph, the English coach absolutely wanted to recruit Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper Juventus had more top-level experience and was familiar with the Premier League following his stint at Arsenal between 2006 and 2015. The 30-year-old, however, did not want to return to London and remains to this day. hui the titular goalkeeper of Juventus.