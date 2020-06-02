Home Sports News football Chelsea: Giroud says coronavirus pushed him to extend
Sports Newsfootball

Chelsea: Giroud says coronavirus pushed him to extend

By kenyan

Announced on the departure just a few months ago, Olivier Giroud has finally extended his contract with Chelsea by one year. Because his playing time increased before the health crisis, but also because he did not imagine moving abroad given the coronavirus epidemic.

Locked up at Chelsea, and even regularly absent from the match sheets, Olivier Giroud was desperate to look for a way out last January. Long announced by Inter, the French striker had seen his coach Frank Lampard block his departure during the winter transfer window. Party postponed, we thought then. But at the end of April, to everyone’s surprise, the former Montpellier player and the London club agreed to a one-year contract extension, tying them up until June 2021.

A turnaround, which Giroud justified on Tuesday on the club’s official website. Recalling first to have regained playing time in February and March, just before the health crisis. “I had to leave during the January transfer window because I didn’t play much and I needed more game time to go to Euro 2020 with the French team,” he admits. I almost left the club but I really think God wanted me to stay at Chelsea. (…) The coach told me he couldn’t let me go because he had no one to replace me. He spoke to me in private and told me he would give me more games. He kept his word, and I was able to prove to him that he could count on me when I was called.”

“I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of uprooting my family”

That’s why Giroud thinks Chelsea have made him an extension offer. “I just took my chance, and I gave the coach the confidence he had placed in me,” he said. That’s why the club finally offered me the chance to continue my adventure at Chelsea. I accepted immediately because I like being here. I want to keep winning trophies and I want to keep showing the coach that he can count on me.”

But the world champion also admits that the current crisis has played a real role. “With all this situation, the coronavirus, the containment, I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of moving abroad and uprooting my family,” Says Giroud. I think a lot about our quality of life and we are very well settled here. I’m thinking even more about my family now.”

Previous articleHonor Play 4 emerges on Geekbench with powerful processor and has announcement date revealed
Next articlePowerful accessory: HP makes Pavilion Gaming 16 official, with 144Hz screen and 10-generation Intel Core

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Death of George Floyd: after Liverpool, the strong image of Chelsea

kenyan -
Like those at Liverpool, Chelsea players and staff took their knees to the ground on Tuesday to support the Black Lives Matter movement following...
Read more
football

Naples: Gattuso mourned by the death of his sister

kenyan -
Naples offered its condolences to its coach Gennaro Gattuso who had the immense pain of learning of the death of his sister. ...
Read more
football

20 years later, Scholes still resesc ends with Deschamps for behaving “like a big baby”

kenyan -
Paul Scholes still hasn't digested his card after a tackle on Didier Deschamps that caused him to miss the 1999 Champions League final. ...
Read more
15,699FansLike
3,461FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Duale survives Jubilee’s parliament ‘cleanup’ as Washiali, Mbarire shown the door

News Edwin Ginni -
National Assembly majority leader Aden Duale is the latest survivor of the Jubilee party purge after retaining his seat. The embattled Garissa Township Member of...
Read more

George Floyd’s funeral to take place June 9

World News Laiza Maketso -
On Monday, George Floyd's family lawyer said his funeral would take place on June 9 in Houston. George Floyd is the black man who died...
Read more

Uhuru hints at possible reopening schools

News Laiza Maketso -
On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at the possible reopening of schools and worship places as much as the country continues struggling with the...
Read more

Congo suffers yet another Ebola outbreak, four dead

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
A second Ebola outbreak this year has hit DR Congo, this time in the Northwest Area as 2020 continues to knot humanity beyond comfortable...
Read more

Police shoot, kill homeless man in Mathare

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Kenya Police have reportedly shot dead a homeless man in Mathare. According to sources, the man, whom the residents of Mathare fondly called Vaite,...
Read more

Susan Kihika and 7 MPs move to the Uhuru camp

News Tracy Nabwile -
Susan Kihika and seven members of parliament who support Deputy President William Ruto have made a political u-turn. They are now supporting President Uhuru...
Read more

Autopsy shows George Floyd was suffocated to death

News Tracy Nabwile -
The death of George Floyd set off nationwide unrest in the USA. Pathologists did a post-mortem on his body, and it shows that a...
Read more

Kenyan producer Magix Enga gets American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s song deleted from YouTube over copyright claims

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya’s self-proclaimed king of beats producer Magix Enga pounced on another victim after he claimed that American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine had sampled his beats...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke