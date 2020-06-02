Chelsea: Giroud says coronavirus pushed him to extend

Announced on the departure just a few months ago, Olivier Giroud has finally extended his contract with Chelsea by one year. Because his playing time increased before the health crisis, but also because he did not imagine moving abroad given the coronavirus epidemic.

Locked up at Chelsea, and even regularly absent from the match sheets, Olivier Giroud was desperate to look for a way out last January. Long announced by Inter, the French striker had seen his coach Frank Lampard block his departure during the winter transfer window. Party postponed, we thought then. But at the end of April, to everyone’s surprise, the former Montpellier player and the London club agreed to a one-year contract extension, tying them up until June 2021.

A turnaround, which Giroud justified on Tuesday on the club’s official website. Recalling first to have regained playing time in February and March, just before the health crisis. “I had to leave during the January transfer window because I didn’t play much and I needed more game time to go to Euro 2020 with the French team,” he admits. I almost left the club but I really think God wanted me to stay at Chelsea. (…) The coach told me he couldn’t let me go because he had no one to replace me. He spoke to me in private and told me he would give me more games. He kept his word, and I was able to prove to him that he could count on me when I was called.”

“I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of uprooting my family”

That’s why Giroud thinks Chelsea have made him an extension offer. “I just took my chance, and I gave the coach the confidence he had placed in me,” he said. That’s why the club finally offered me the chance to continue my adventure at Chelsea. I accepted immediately because I like being here. I want to keep winning trophies and I want to keep showing the coach that he can count on me.”

But the world champion also admits that the current crisis has played a real role. “With all this situation, the coronavirus, the containment, I didn’t really feel comfortable with the idea of moving abroad and uprooting my family,” Says Giroud. I think a lot about our quality of life and we are very well settled here. I’m thinking even more about my family now.”