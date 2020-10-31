Chelsea: hamstring problem for Christian Pulisic

As part of the 7th day of the Premier League, Chelsea were opposed to Burnley and the London club made short work of their opponent of the day (3-0). For this part, Christian Pulisic was to start but the American winger finally had to be replaced before kick-off.

In a press conference after the victory of his men, Frank Lampard therefore brought news. According to the English technician, the 22-year-old felt discomfort in his hamstrings. Christian Pulisic will have to undergo additional exams but the injury would not be serious.

Lampard reports that Pulisic had a small sensation in his hamstring which is why he was pulled out of the game in the warm-up. He adds that Christian is frustrated and the muscle will need a scan.# OFFICE – Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2020