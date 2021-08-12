Chelsea: Jorginho and Emerson score historic treble

Chelsea faced Villarreal on Wednesday in the European Supercup, on the lawn of Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A match that ended on penalties, Thomas Tuchel notably decided to bring in Kepa instead of Mendy for this session. A winning choice since the Spanish goalkeeper stopped two attempts and thus allowed his team to win (1-1, 6 tab to 5).

This victory allowed Jorginho and Emerson to achieve an unprecedented hat-trick. The two Italian internationals have won the Champions League, the Euro and the European Supercup. On the other hand, only the midfielder played a few minutes in each of the finals. He replaced N’Golo Kanté on Wednesday, after he had played all of the matches against Manchester City and against England.

Jorginho and Emerson are the first players in football history to win the UEFA Champions League, European Championship and Super Cup in the same year. Jorginho is the only one that has played in every final. 🤫 pic.twitter.com/9xF6Oghsqx – Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 11, 2021