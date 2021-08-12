HomeSportsfootballChelsea: Jorginho and Emerson score historic treble
Chelsea: Jorginho and Emerson score historic treble

Chelsea faced Villarreal on Wednesday in the European Supercup, on the lawn of Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A match that ended on penalties, Thomas Tuchel notably decided to bring in Kepa instead of Mendy for this session. A winning choice since the Spanish goalkeeper stopped two attempts and thus allowed his team to win (1-1, 6 tab to 5).

This victory allowed Jorginho and Emerson to achieve an unprecedented hat-trick. The two Italian internationals have won the Champions League, the Euro and the European Supercup. On the other hand, only the midfielder played a few minutes in each of the finals. He replaced N’Golo Kanté on Wednesday, after he had played all of the matches against Manchester City and against England.

