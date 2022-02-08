Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Chelsea: Kurt Zouma breaks silence after his controversial video

Date:

After The Sun I published a video of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma violently hitting his cat on Monday evening, the Frenchman reacted by apologizing for this “isolated incident”. As the controversy swelled, the Hammers issued a statement condemning their player’s actions and promising that the incident would be resolved internally. The RSPCA, the equivalent of the SPA in England, also condemned the violent video of the 27-year-old player. London police refused to investigate the incident.

” I am sorry. I apologize to people shocked by the video. Our two cats are doing well and in good health. They are loved and cherished by our family, this was an isolated incident that will not happen again. » Zouma said in reaction to the outcry over the video. It remains to be seen what sanction West Ham will inflict on the Frenchman.

Previous articleAt least 13m Kenyans, Somalia and Ethiopians face severe hunger

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Chelsea: Kurt Zouma breaks silence after his controversial video

kenyan -
After The Sun I published a video of...

At least 13m Kenyans, Somalia and Ethiopians face severe hunger

kenyan -
About 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia and...

Sebastian Giovinco close to Serie A return

kenyan -
Seven years after his departure from Juventus Turin,...

Judicary driver, two cleaners charged with TV theft

kenyan -
Eric Manyange Ondieki, Elikana Nyabuto and Andrew Onsando Orina...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Chelsea: Kurt Zouma breaks silence after his controversial video

football 0
After The Sun I published a video of...

At least 13m Kenyans, Somalia and Ethiopians face severe hunger

News 0
About 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia and...

Sebastian Giovinco close to Serie A return

football 0
Seven years after his departure from Juventus Turin,...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.