Chelsea: Kurt Zouma breaks silence after his controversial video

After The Sun I published a video of West Ham defender Kurt Zouma violently hitting his cat on Monday evening, the Frenchman reacted by apologizing for this “isolated incident”. As the controversy swelled, the Hammers issued a statement condemning their player’s actions and promising that the incident would be resolved internally. The RSPCA, the equivalent of the SPA in England, also condemned the violent video of the 27-year-old player. London police refused to investigate the incident.

” I am sorry. I apologize to people shocked by the video. Our two cats are doing well and in good health. They are loved and cherished by our family, this was an isolated incident that will not happen again. » Zouma said in reaction to the outcry over the video. It remains to be seen what sanction West Ham will inflict on the Frenchman.