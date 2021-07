The Jules Koundé case is progressing very well at Chelsea. The Frenchman has agreed to join the English club and has already found common ground with the reigning European champion on the terms of a 5-year contract.

But to lower the € 80m central defender’s release clause, the Blues have offered to include Kurt Zouma in the deal, according to information from Sky Sports. The latter, tracked by a lot of clubs, would not be against joining the Andalusian formation.