Chelsea: Mason Mount gives his favorites for the Ballon d’Or

Author of a very good start to the season under the colors of Chelsea, Mason Mount (22) continues his ascent in London. Winner of the Champions League under the orders of Thomas Tuchel last season, the English midfielder continues to distinguish himself with a record of three goals and two assists in nine days of the Premier League. Asked by the daily The team, the native of Portsmouth thus returned to his margin of progress before delivering his favorites for the Ballon d’Or, for which he is also in the race.

“It’s a difficult question, I’m happy that I don’t have the responsibility to decide on these kinds of things (he smiles). There are a lot of players who can claim it. Like (Robert) Lewandowski, given the number of goals he has scored and the way he weighs in matches. Recently, Mohamed Salah has also been unplayable. And obviously, as a Chelsea player, I’m going to name my club teammates like Jorgi (Jorginho), who won the Euro and the Champions League, as well as NG (N’Golo Kanté), who is quite simply the ‘one of the best players in the world’. Answer on November 29th.