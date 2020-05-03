Home Sports News football Chelsea: Pedro must speak with his managers
Chelsea: Pedro must speak with his managers

By kenyan

The 32-year-old Pedro is coming to the end of his contract at Chelsea in June. The Blues winger has been announced for the departure of London in recent weeks when no extension seemed to be envisaged and many clubs, such as Betis Sevilla or AS Roma, are interested in his services. However, the 2010 world champion has assured that he has not yet discussed with Chelsea or made a decision on his future.

“I am waiting for the meeting with the club. We haven’t sat around the table yet to see if I can extend it. What I do know is that my contract ends on June 30, that I will continue here until that date, and that, pending my meeting with the club, I am open to listening to other offers. But my priority is to finish my contract. I’m calm, I’m waiting to see what can happen between now and the end of the season. I have offers from many clubs, I will evaluate them. But I won’t decide anything until I have exchanged with the club”Pedro told the show El Larguero on the airwaves of the Cadena Ser in the last few hours. The former Barca striker left Catalonia to join Chelsea in 2015.

