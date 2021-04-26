Chelsea ready to go all out for Raphaël Varane

While waiting for a raise to extend with Real Madrid, Raphaël Varane knows he has solid courtiers in England. Chelsea are said to be ready to invest heavily for him this summer.

It’s been there for so long that it feels like it will always be there. And yet … The future of Raphaël Varane raises questions in recent weeks on the side of Madrid. In question, the extension of his contract, since it ends in June 2022. It is therefore a pivotal summer for the 28-year-old French central defender, who will end his 10th season with Real Madrid in May .

Recently the newspaper Ace explained that the positioning of the player was clear: either an extension with contract increase, or a departure. However, for several years, he has often been cited in the orbit of English clubs, and in particular Manchester United. Courtiers will therefore not fail, and in addition to MU, still interested, PSG and Chelsea would be on the spot.

Chelsea has the shoulders

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the London club would have a head start on the competition since it would be ready to pay the price claimed by Real Madrid for its French defender, namely € 70 million. A price prohibitive a priori in these times of economic crisis for a player with only one year of contract left. But eager to continue building a solid team, Roman Abramovich would still be ready to invest in the summer transfer window.

Casually, the 3-4-2-1 set up by Thomas Tuchel, already very solid with Christensen and Rüdiger, would look great by adding Raphaël Varane to help Thiago Silva. In addition, Cesar Azpilicueta could potentially change tune this summer, which would free the position of right axial. Chelsea therefore have the cards in hand in this case, which may shake up the Casa Blanca.