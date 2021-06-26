Chelsea: Reece James in the small papers of Manchester City

A pure product of the Chelsea training center, Reece James rose through the ranks to win in the first team. Author of 47 appearances in all competitions this season with the Blues, the right-back has impressed and is currently with the England team for Euro 2020 (1 appearance during the competition). Obviously, his performances did not go unnoticed and the recent winner of the Champions League appeals to another English team.

According to The Athletic, Manchester City have added the name of Reece James to their list for the summer transfer window. The reason ? Pep Guardiola greatly appreciates the 21-year-old, who performed very well in the C1 final against … the Citizens (1-0)! Only problem, the Englishman has a contract until June 2025 on the side of Stamford Bridge and Chelsea is not really a seller according to the British publication.