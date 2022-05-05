Chelsea: Roman Abramovich makes things clear!

Lately, rumors have been swirling about Chelsea and a possible sale. While the situation remains as unclear as ever and the club has still not been sold, some rumors explained that Roman Abramovich had decided to increase the sale price at the last minute or to no longer donate the profits from the sale. to an association as he had promised.

Via a press release, Chelsea decided to make things clear. “Firstly, Mr Abramovich’s intentions regarding donating the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea to charity have not changed. (…) Secondly, Mr. Abramovich did not demand repayment of any loan – such suggestions are entirely false – as are the suggestions that Mr. Abramovich raised the price of the Club at the last minute. As part of Mr Abramovich’s aim to find a good buyer for Chelsea FC, however, he has encouraged every shareholder throughout this process to commit to investing in the Club – including the Academy, the women’s team, the necessary redevelopment of the stadium and the maintenance of the work and the Chelsea Foundation. Following the sanctions and other restrictions imposed on Mr Abramovich by the UK since the announcement of the club’s sale, the loan has also been subject to EU sanctions, requiring further approvals. This means that the funds will be frozen and subject to a legal procedure governed by the authorities. These funds are always intended for the Foundation. The government is aware of these restrictions as well as the legal implications. To be clear, Mr. Abramovich has no access to or control over these funds and will have no access to or control over these funds after the sale. Despite the changed circumstances since his initial announcement, he remains determined to find a good buyer for Chelsea FC and to ensure that the proceeds go to good causes.can we read in particular.

Statement on behalf of Mr Abramovich. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2022

