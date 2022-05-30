Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku does everything to leave

Back last summer at Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku had a very complicated season. The Belgian striker pushes behind the scenes to leave the Blues.

Romelu Lukaku knows what he wants. For a few months now, the Belgian has been making foot calls to Inter Milan, the club where he played successfully for two seasons. Last December, he confided: “Now is the right time to share my emotions. I have always said that I carry Inter high in my heart. I know I will return to Inter. I really hope so.” An interview given to Sky Italia where he also confessed: “I am not happy with the situation at Chelsea.”

Several months after these remarks, the striker, author of 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions this season (29 starts), has not changed his mind. Despite recent statements by Thomas Tuchel, who admitted counting on him next year, and the arrival of new owners with whom exchanges are planned soon, Lukaku wants a change of scenery this summer. He wants to return to Inter Milan as recalled by the Corriere dello Sport yesterday. The transalpine media gave a layer on Monday, indicating that he is the priority over Paulo Dybala long followed.

Lukaku only wants Inter

“The feeling with Lautaro and the goals scored by BigRom weigh but the operation is not easy”Write the Corriere before specifying: “A centre-forward, as Inter’s 64 goals in two years have already shown, has a devastating impact on the team’s game. With him, Inter would likely once again become the Scudetto’s number one favourite. The feeling, on and off the pitch, with Lautaro Martinez only strengthens his candidacy. Even the fans are in heaven for his comeback. And if the Curva Nord still needs to be convinced, the management and Simone Inzaghi are. They are working on his return. For his part, the player, who does not want to continue at Chelsea, is also working to come back.

Apart from turning down offers from other clubs like Newcastle and AC Milan, Big Rom took the lead. He thus separated from his agent Federico Pastorello according to the CDS. A few days ago, he had also picked it up. “Under no circumstances would I let anyone speak for me. I kept my mouth shut and focused on serving the team and finishing the season in one of the best possible ways.” Thus, it is the lawyer Sébastien Ledure who took over and discusses with the Nerazzurri. A one-season loan is the preferred option. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will open the door or not. In any case, it is wide open on Lukaku’s side.