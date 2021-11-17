Chelsea targets Wesley Fofana

Still on the comeback after his serious pre-season injury, Leicester defender Wesley Fofana still has plenty of courtiers, and Chelsea seem quite charmed.

Arrived in Leicester in the summer of 2020 from AS Saint-Étienne, Wesley Fofana quickly conquered everyone in England. Author of 32 appearances in all competitions last season, the 20-year-old defender has displayed solid performances and enormous serenity for his young age. Enough to receive multiple compliments from the British press and attract the attention of the biggest European teams.

This is the case in particular with Real Madrid and Chelsea who both looked into the situation of the French Espoirs international, by contacting the latter’s entourage directly, while Manchester United is a little further behind. Currently recovering after his fibula fracture that occurred last August, the French central defender, trained in Saint-Étienne, still has the coast on the European market according to our information.

Chelsea reconnected with Fofana

At the top of the Premier League, the training coached by Thomas Tuchel could again be active during the next summer transfer window. Always fond of young French talents, the Blues are always interested in Wesley Fofana. And for good reason, contacts between the winners of the last Champions League and the player have resumed. The story is a little different on the Manchester United side, who keep an eye on it all.

The Red Devils had recently paid 93 million euros to secure Harry Maguire’s services to Leicester in 2019 after long weeks of negotiation, and a new major operation could emerge even if Chelsea clearly has a length in advance with contacts already initiated. And given the age and duration of Wesley Fofana’s contract (linked to the Foxes until 2025), it will certainly be necessary to pay a similar sum to convince the residents of the King Power Stadium to let go of their defender.