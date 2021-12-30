Chelsea: the big rant of Thomas Tuchel

After the draw against Brighton on Wednesday night (1-1), Thomas Tuchel let loose on the title race. The German coach believes Chelsea is not one of them.

As is often the case in the Premier League, the title race is raging between the English cadors. If clubs like Manchester United (7th), Tottenham (6th) and Arsenal (4th) are a little behind, a leading trio began to emerge mid-season. Indeed, in recent days, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have been fighting a small battle from a distance on the podium. And yesterday evening gave us a little surprise. Opposed to Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea could not do better than a match (1-1) in the context of the 20th day.

A very bad operation since a few minutes later, Manchester City disposed of Brentford away (1-0). Suddenly, this Thursday, we find ourselves with the Citizens in the lead and who are eight points ahead of the Blues, second, and nine over the Reds, third with one game less. But while everyone is talking about the title race, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel gave a little rant Wednesday night after his team’s result. Because for him, the London club is not part of it because of several factors.

Too many absentees to be competitive

“We have seven cases of Covid. We have five or six players out for six weeks or more. How should we be in the title race?, first launched the former coach of PSG, as relayed by the BBC, before continuing. Everyone else who has a full squad, everyone in training, has full powers to come out of this championship. (…) We would be stupid to think that we can do it outside of Covid and injuries. You just have to play and everyone would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players. ”

Deprived of many players, Thomas Tuchel must therefore deal with a diminished workforce in recent weeks, which makes the task much more complicated than with other formations. “This is the reality, this is where we are and we have to adapt to the demands of the situation you find yourself in. I fought very hard for the victory in Brighton, at home. I don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes ”, he concluded. The clash against Liverpool on Sunday (5.30 p.m.) will in any case be a huge turning point in this fight for the title.