Chelsea: the contrasting return of Romelu Lukaku

Back on the field for the first time after his statements against Thomas Tuchel, Romelu Lukaku lived a contrasting evening between forgiveness from the supporters but lack of efficiency.

Chelsea did not only win the first round of the League Cup semi-final against Tottenham yesterday (2-0), it was also the hour of redemption for Romelu Lukaku. Dismissed against Liverpool after his statements against Thomas Tuchel last week, the Belgian made his comeback, not without being sanctioned with a very heavy fine of € 500,000. The peace of the brave has taken place and even if this return was not brilliant on the ground, it is already a first step towards redemption.

“He was strong and above all involved, said Tuchel after the meeting. He has shown tremendous commitment to our defensive work. With his body game, he has always been dangerous. “ Holder at the forefront of the attack, the Belgian has indeed expended without counting but he undoubtedly lacked rhythm and confidence when it came time to finish the actions. His two failures in front of goal can attest to this. There was in particular this head in the first period (41st), where he should undoubtedly have done better.

Well received by Stamford Bridge

According to his trainer, the important thing is above all to be back with the group and in front of his audience. “I know he can handle pressure and adversity. He seemed to be relaxed after the decision was made when we had finished our discussions. I suspected he would do a performance like that. “ Stamford Bridge supporters have apparently forgiven him his recent statements, giving him a rather warm welcome. Lukaku did not fail to return them by greeting them at the end of the match.

Spurs fans, for their part, were more chambered, launching from the start of the evening “Romelu Lukaku, he’s Inter Milan”. This did not seem to bother the 28-year-old Belgian, more busy trying to touch the ball (only 4 after 30 minutes of play) since the connection with Havertz, Mount or even Ziyech took a long time to settle. implement. It is also thanks to a center of the Moroccan that he missed his head, his best situation of the match. For efficiency, we will come back, but the first step is taken.