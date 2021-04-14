Chelsea: Thiago Silva says more about his future

After Chelsea’s qualification for the Champions League semi-finals against Porto on Tuesday evening, Thiago Silva was asked about his future. The former Parisian, holder at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, sent a positive signal to the management of the Blues as his lease with the London club ends next June, but a clause to extend it for another year exists .

“I hope to continue like this. I want to continue playing at this level and make it to the 2022 World Cup. Thomas Tuchel is doing an incredible job here at Chelsea ”, he explained to Sky Sport. While Chelsea already seems hot for several weeks to extend the adventure with Thiago Silva, the person now seems in line with this desire.