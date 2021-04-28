Chelsea: Thiago Silva’s wife attacks Timo Werner

Timo Werner completely missed out on his match against Real Madrid yesterday. The Chelsea striker has missed many duels against Thibaut Courtois and his lack of finish is really starting to worry on the side of London, and in particular the wife of his teammate, Thiago Silva, who did not spare him on social networks .

During the meeting, Isabele da Silva made borderline remarks about the German center-forward through a story published on her account Instagram : “It’s karma, guys. In every team I go to, there is a striker who keeps missing goals … What’s his name? Werner is that it? “. Not sure that the former Leipzig player appreciates.