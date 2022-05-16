Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel flies to the rescue of Mason Mount

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has called for an investigation into the numerous hate messages received online by Mason Mount, after the 23-year-old English midfielder missed his shot on goal in the FA final Cup Saturday against Liverpool. The Blues midfielder has been the target of many internet users who have criticized him for often collapsing under pressure. His coach wanted to support him and attacked those who criticized his player on the internet.

“The penalty will not change my opinion of Mason. If you see the importance of the matches he plays regularly with us, he is a key figure for this team and this club. He’s a super nice guy and we’re not starting to doubt now because he misses a penalty. Nothing I can say will stop these guys from doing it. Anyway, I don’t understand social media. It has a huge impact and I don’t understand it. I’m not on social media and that keeps me healthy. Violence is not acceptable, either here or on social media. If anyone thinks they have the right to write it, we can’t stop them, but maybe we can investigate.”explained Thomas Tuchel.