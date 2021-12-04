Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel has already targeted his summer priorities

The German Blues technician has a strong opinion on the future face of his team. The former PSG coach believes that his midfielder must be strengthened. And he’s already ticked off two names on his list.

Chelsea have had an excellent start to the season. Premier League leader with a small point ahead of Manchester City, the London club has an attractive face this season. But knowing how to project into the future is also the job of a high-level coach. Thomas Tuchel does not hide it and has sufficiently deciphered the game of his team to identify the potential alterations to be made. Not necessarily a fan of the winter transfer window, the German technician is rather aiming for next summer to significantly strengthen his workforce. And paradoxically, it is in the midfield that the former coach of Paris Saint-Germain would like to obtain reinforcements, despite the presence of N’Golo Kanté or even Jorginho.

In today’s edition, the Telegraph thus reveals that two names have been checked by the main protagonist. The first regularly frequents the English selection, it is Declan Rice. The West Ham midfielder has yet to extend his lease with the Hammers. The person concerned has even twice rejected the proposals made by his management. If the latter clearly does not envisage a departure of her player and relies more than ever on him, she can not match his financial demands. Besides the economic aspect, the English international has big ambitions for the future.

Thomas Tuchel appreciates Declan Rice and Aurélien Tchouaméni

This is materialized by an increased desire to win trophies and compete in the prestigious Champions League. Will West Ham be able to accede to Rice’s demands? Nothing is less certain, and Chelsea intends to step into the breach. The Blues’ interest in the West Ham player is nothing new, since Frank Lampard at the time already wanted to enlist him. It seems that Thomas Tuchel is on a similar wavelength … “Declan is an important member of the England squad so that speaks for itself. Very strong in construction and very intelligent in passing. I am absolutely aware that he comes from the academy and that he is very close to our guys, ” the German coach commented recently.

Besides Declan Rice, Tuchel has another option to strengthen his midfield: Aurélien Tchouaméni. The few years spent in Ligue 1 have allowed the manager of the Blues to appreciate the profiles of certain players. And Tchouaméni literally caught the eye of the Chelsea manager. But beware, the French international will not lack suitors next summer … In the meantime, Thomas Tuchel has a clear vision on the future face of his Chelsea vintage 2022-2023 …