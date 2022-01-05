Chelsea: three new courtiers for Malang Sarr

An integral part of the rotation set up in defense by Thomas Tuchel, Malang Sarr (22) could however leave this winter. Besides Torino, three other formations came to the information. According to our information, these are Strasbourg, Watford and West Ham.

But there is no rush for the former Niçois who feels good with the Blues and who has not made a winter start a priority. Moreover, if no club manages to convince the Blues and the French defensive rock himself, Sarr, who has a contract until June 2025 with the reigning European champions, could very well end the season. within the London club.