Chelsea: Tuchel sends a strong message to the competition

With this victory against Atlético and this qualification for the quarter-finals of the Champions League yesterday, the Blues have shown that they are back on the front of the European stage. His team have been in great shape since arriving in London, despite still not having experienced defeat. After the meeting, Thomas Tuchel sent a message to the other teams qualified for the next round.

“I’m pretty sure no one wants to play against us. It’s a super difficult challenge that awaits us because we are already in the quarterfinals. It’s a big step, but we must not be afraid, we take what we have and we prepare as best we can, ” did he declare. The German coach and his players will know their future opponents tomorrow during the draw.