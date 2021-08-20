Chelsea want to extend Trevoh Chalobah

Returning from a rather conclusive loan in Lorient, Trevoh Chalobah is about to know the upper floor. Thomas Tuchel wants to keep him for this season. He started it squarely in the European Super Cup against Villarreal and on the first day of the Premier League against Crystal Palace (3-0 victory), a match where the central defender even scored.

Under contract until 2023, the 22-year-old will be rewarded for his progress since according to the Guardian, Chelsea want to extend it. However, it is not excluded that the Englishman will be sent again on loan. It will depend on the Zouma and Koundé files. Valencia and LOSC are cited by the media as being clubs interested in Chalobah’s profile.