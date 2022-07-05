Chelsea want to fire 5 players!

Chelsea want to offer new blood to Thomas Tuchel. But the English team also wants to slim down this summer.

Chelsea have entered a new era. This summer, the English team is experiencing its first transfer window since the arrival of the new owners. The consortium led by Todd Boehly has promised Thomas Tuchel colossal resources in order to carry out a colossal recruitment campaign. The new management would also be to recruit Raheem Sterling (Man City), Raphinha (Leeds) and Cristiano Ronaldo, who wants to leave Manchester United this summer. She also wants to clean up the workforce.

The leaders have also started by facilitating the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, just to remove a nice thorn in the side of the German coach. They want to continue this momentum and get rid of several elements deemed undesirable. They are five to be in this case according to the Daily Mail. The English publication first cites the name of Moroccan Hakim Ziyech. The latter has never really imposed himself since his arrival with the Blues.

Five players are invited to leave

Chelsea are currently in talks with AC Milan to try and sell the former Ajax Amsterdam player. The Londoners also want to part ways with Timo Werner. The German did not convince in England where he nevertheless had several opportunities to shine. The Daily Mail explains that the door is open for him but that it does not really jostle at the gate. Christian Pulisic is also on the list drawn up by the new management.

It could serve as bargaining chip in the Matthijs de Ligt operation. Indeed, Chelsea would like to sacrifice the player and add money to convince Juventus to let go of their defender. AC Milan is also on the spot. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho, who have one year left on their contract and are of interest to the Bianconeri, are also candidates for departure. Not to mention the many players on loan last year, Chelsea want to sell everything this summer to fill their coffers and afford XXL recruits.