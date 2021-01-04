Chelsea’s shortlist to replace Frank Lampard

While Chelsea are having rather disappointing results at the moment, club management already have a list of potential replacements for Frank Lampard.

Chelsea hit hard last summer. The London club took out the checkbook to please Frank Lampard, and spent, in times of crisis, more than 200 million euros to bring in players of the caliber of Kai Havertz (80 M €), Timo Werner (53 M €), Ben Chilwell (50.2 M €), Hakim Ziyech (40 M €) or Edouard Mendy (24 M €). A nice cast that should allow the Blues to fight for the title this season.

But in reality, it is much more complicated. Some of the players listed above are not performing or are not used regularly, and Chelsea are in eighth place in the table. The Blues remain on three meetings without winning in the Premier League, and are for example seven points behind the two leaders, Liverpool and Manchester United, who both have two games less.

Thomas Tuchel is on the list

The former Three Lions midfielder is therefore increasingly the target of criticism from observers and fans. TheIndependent reveals new information about his situation. The British media explains that the leaders are ready to give him a little more time, but his decisions and the performances of his men will be observed very closely. He will have to fight to keep his job, the newspaper said. And so as not to be caught off guard, the club’s staff already has a list of potential replacements.

We find Thomas Tuchel, who has just been dismissed from his duties in Paris. In England, he would notably find Thiago Silva. Next come Max Allegri, without a club today, as well as Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers and Austrian Ralph Hasenhüttl, Southampton coach. These four names would be the options studied as a priority in the event of Lampard’s dismissal in the coming weeks. Thomas Tuchel is therefore likely to quickly bounce back …