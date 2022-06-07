Christian Eriksen opens up about his future

Free like air. That’s what Christian Eriksen (30) will be like at the end of June when his six-month contract with Brentford expires. Returning to competition in recent months with the club promoted to the Premier League, the attacking midfielder shone on the side of the Brentford Community Stadium, and actively participated in keeping the Bees in the elite of English football (1 goal and 4 assists in 11 league games).

Currently in selection to play the League of Nations with the Danish Dynamite, with whom he started in the 2-1 victory at the Stade de France against the Blues, Christian Eriksen will have to decide for his future. In an interview with the Premier League, the international (112 caps, 38 goals) explained what his future motivations would be. “I don’t know where the future will take me but it will be a decision taken from a footballing and family perspective. » The former Inter and Ajax player is notably on the shelves of Tottenham or Manchester United, while Brentford has not lost hope of keeping him.