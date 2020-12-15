Christian Eriksen would like to arrive at PSG

A player in a failed situation at his current club. Arrived from Tottenham to Inter almost a year ago, Christian Eriksen has never really won in Antonio Conte’s squad. Since he landed last winter, he has only held 16 times. So that a start seems to be the best solution for him to bounce back.

And the Premier League has placed itself, notably Manchester United and Arsenal. But, according to the Daily Star, the Dane would have all other desires. Indeed, the midfielder would have expressed the wish to join Paris Saint-Germain. According to sources close to the player, he would not want to return to England and discover a new league. PSG would therefore be one step ahead of its competitors.